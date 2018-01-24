Just 2% of gig workers have access to insurance via their workplace

Just 2% of gig economy workers have access to life Insurance, income protection or life insurance via their gig company, according to new research by Zurich UK.

As part of Zurich UK's Restless Worklife report, UK-wide analysis from YouGov of over 4,200 adults, of which 603 were gig workers, found that the majority of gig workers would have to rely entirely on their own financial back-up should they become unable to work through illness or injury.

Over half (53%) do not receive any employee benefits from their gig company.

Almost a third (29%) of workers said they would rely on state benefits, while 16% would feel compelled to sell personal possessions to make ends meet.

The ‘bank of mum and dad' would be the option for 19% of people.

Respondents to the YouGov survey were asked to imagine they worked in a role which paid them the minimum wage, without paid leave or other benefits, and to imagine they could have access to benefits for a 5% deduction in their minimum wage income.

Over a quarter of those polled (28%) said they would agree to this if they could access sick pay, 14% for income protection, 12% for critical illness and 8% for life insurance.

Earlier this year, the Government-commissioned review of employment practices led by Matthew Taylor, recommended a new status for gig workers as ‘dependent contractors'.

This is an alternative worker status that would require gig companies to treat those who worked for them as employees - allowing them access to the same workplace benefits.

The Work and Pensions Select Committee and the Business Select Committee have also announced that a draft Bill has been drawn up which would make ‘gig' companies pay holiday and sick pay, realising that the labour market is "not working for everyone".

Peter Hamilton at Zurich UK, said: "The New Year almost always brings with it thoughts of a possible career change, but our working practices are not what they used to be. We are seeing more and more people opt to hold down a number of different jobs because of the flexibility that brings, but for others there is no choice.

"Either way, it currently means sacrificing protection and financial security that is typically offered through the workplace, and this protection is all the more crucial if so-called ‘gig' workers face having to work for longer in retirement to support themselves.

"Immediate, short-term security is as important as long-term savings, but if just 2% have access to any of life insurance, income protection or critical ilness cover via their gig company, we're facing a bigger protection gap than we realised.

"Gig workers are clearly prepared to sacrifice a percentage of their salary to secure these benefits, so we now need to ensure the products and support are available in the first place."

Further reading

Analysis: The Taylor Review of Modern Working Practices

The Gig Economy: Gigs with benefits?