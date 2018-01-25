NHS mental health providers still waiting for parity with physical health

According to a recent King's Fund report, NHS mental health trusts still lack staff and funding despite government pledges to achieve parity with physical health services by 2013.

Despite government promises to pledge £1.2bn for child and adolescent mental health and a national strategy for adult mental health backed by £1bn investment in 2013, there is still imparity between physical and mental health services within the NHS, a King's Fund report has found.

According to the report, a functional mental health service requires two things: ‘for a trained workforce to be available and for employers to have the money to pay them.'

It said: ‘Our work demonstrates that NHS mental health trusts are struggling to staff existing services on a day-to-day basis and, while actions to implement routine safe staffing levels are evolving, the lack of available staff, particularly nursing staff, at a national level continues to undermine this.'

Commitment to parity

While in 2016/17 85% of local clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) met the mental health investment standard requirements to increase investment in mental health services in line with their overall increase in allocation each year, the years leading up to that witnessed far less funding.

Despite the commitment to parity in 2013, half of mental health trusts received a reduction in their budgets in cash terms between 2014/2015 and 2015/16 - up from only 40% during previous years.

Financial planning requirements brought in a £1.6bn ring-fenced budget for 2016/17 and this made up less than 1.4% of mental health trust income on aggregate, however without this centralised spending, only 63% of mental health trusts would have seen an increase in yearly income.

‘Growth in income for mental health trusts did rise in 2016/17,' the report said.

‘However, despite the implementation of the mental health investment standard many trusts continue to see reductions in their income, which places constraints on staffing secondary mental health services,' it said.

Stretched workforce

With 21,000 new posts to be created by 2021 (11,000 of which will be nurses, occupational therapists and doctors), it is expected that the NHS will be stretched even further, with funding not meeting service requirements.

‘A vicious circle exists between the availability of trained staff and investment to support that workforce,' the report continued.

‘While the emphasis remains on allocating funding to support financial sustainability and improve performance in acute hospitals, the gap between growth in funding for NHS mental health providers and that for NHS acute providers will continue.

‘Commissioners, providers and boards alike also need to be honest about where their priorities lie and what impact this will have on care.'

Mental health awareness

With awareness increasing around mental health wellness issues within the workplace, the gap between government funding and service requirements suggests that NHS mental healthcare support is likely to fall short of demand going forward, and this we can expect to be reflected within rates of productivity and absenteeism.

A 2017 Business in the Community report pointed out that three in every five employees (60%) have experienced mental health issues in the past year because of work, while almost a third (31%) of our workforce has been formally diagnosed with a mental health issue (29% in 2016) - the most common being depression or general anxiety.

Employer support

According to Nicola Mohns, head of intermediary and corporate marketing at AXA PPP Healthcare, insurance-led products to cover mental health problems have made most impact within large corporate and SME workplaces.

"Some insurers also offer access to occupational health services, which can provide expert help with recovery and rehabilitation of employees affected by mental health issues," she said.

"Mindful that prevention is better than cure, insurers are, increasingly, helping employers of all sizes to help their people to deal more effectively with the pressures in their lives through ‘non-insurance' products and services such as employee assistance programmes (which offer access to confidential counselling) and proactive health programmes that help them to lead healthier, more active lives and, in turn, boost their resilience and physical and psychological wellbeing."

The drive towards wellness improvement within the workplace from value-added services from insurers is only going to grow going forward, she said.

"Increasingly, the message ‘Good work is good for employees' mental health' seems to be getting across," she added.

"And the more employers do to safeguard employees' mental health, the greater the likelihood they'll reap the rewards of a motivated, resilient and loyal workforce that works hard to perform to the best of its ability."

Individual services

On an individual level, while the protection market does not directly cater for mental illness diagnosis, these issues are often linked to physical illness and therefore supported by existing PMI policies.

"Consumers are much better off having products designed to meet the real causes of need," said Johnny Timpson, financial protection technical & industry affairs manager for Scottish Widows, who pointed out that more than just "value added" benefits should be offered to support the needs of individuals.

"It's all so well and good offering free cinema tickets," he said, "but what we should be offering is supporting services."

Insurers partnering with services such as RedArc - trained professional nurses - is one way to not only provide support for customers' needs, but "sign-post" where an underlying mental health issue might need treatment, Timpson pointed out.