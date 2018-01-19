Out now: The Adviser Guide to Dental Benefits in association with Simplyhealth

Exclusive interactive eBook featuring interviews with industry experts on having workplace dental benefits.

COVER is pleased to announce the release of its latest eBook, The Adviser Guide to Dental Benefits, created in association with Simplyhealth.

The guide, available to read here, explains the positives of having suitable dental plans as part of employees' benefits packages, as well as interviews with leading players on the dental plan market.

Also featured is a review of COVER and Simplyhealth's recent webinar, "Why dental benefits should be high on the workplace agenda". You can also listen to it on demand here.