Digital Health Technology Show returns to London

Industry conference about the latest innovations in digital healthcare technology returns to ExCel, London, on 13/14 March.

Within the protection world, speculation is rife about how a rapidly revolutionising digital healthcare space will affect the future of insurance products.

The emergence of health-related smart-phone app technology, online doctors and digital services dedicated to improving our lifestyles are all changing the way insurers are thinking about PMI, workplace wellness and employee benefit policies.

With the NHS stretched and GPs struggling, health insurers are increasingly being looked upon to offer more than just protection, therefore embracing digital technology and adapting to changes in healthcare will be crucial to the future of medical data management by insurers and policy underwriting.

All this is why the Digital Health Technology Show is so appealing to individuals working within the health protection space.

Returning to the ExCel on 13 and 14 March, the conference will provide keynote speeches, panels and workshops on issues such as digital doctors, wearable technology, mental health studies and the commercial funding of digital health initiatives across the two days (full schedule HERE), as well as an exhibition.

An early bird pass for the exhibition hall is available for free, plus you can get tickets for both days of the conference HERE.