Employees prefer alternative names for 'group' insurance products

Research from Canada Life suggests that renaming 'group' insurance products would make them more easily understandable to employees and therefore more sellable.

Most employees are confused by the term ‘group' when used in conjunction with insurance products and many would prefer alternative names for products, research from Canada Life has revealed.

A recent survey of 1,009 part- and full-time UK employees found that only 11% were in favour of keeping the name ‘group income protection' (GIP) and ‘group critical illness' once provided with alternatives.

Only 4% want to stick with ‘group life assurance', with 37% choosing ‘employee life insurance' or ‘death benefit' as more useful descriptions.

Meanwhile a fifth (22%) feel that ‘critical illness cover' (CIC) doesn't accurately reflect the product, with 51% instead preferring ‘serious illness support' as a title - and 33% liking ‘employee illness support' more.

Only one in 10 (11%) suggested a new name wasn't required for CIC, while ‘long-term sickness salary' is considered a better name for GIP by 43%.

‘Sick pay' is also a term that many think is more useful when discussing GIP.

According to Paul Avis, marketing director at Canada Life Group Insurance, the findings are a clear sign that the group industry is in desperate need of a rebrand.

This would improve product understanding amongst employees and as a result help better communicate its value as a form of protection.

"While there is still a long way to go to discover the most widely understood descriptions, it is vital that the industry acknowledges the confusion which can be caused by something we all take for granted, but is crucial in communicating our worth to potential customers - the very name of what we are selling!" he said.

Designed as a safety net for employee health and wellbeing, group risk products ultimately lack penetration within a marketplace that is struggling to understand them, the research suggests.

"If we're honest, the way we use the term ‘group' means nothing to the person in the street. So where does that leave us?" he added.