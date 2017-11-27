AIG Life launches Instant Life offering customers protection within 8 minutes

AIG Life has launched Instant Life, a level term insurance plan with an application time of less than 8 minutes, COVER can exclusively reveal.

The online journey can be completed by the adviser or by the customer on a desktop or any mobile device giving an immediate decision without the need for medical evidence.

In recent week, AIG Life launched the Over Fifties Life Plan - in a bid to open up the over-50s market to advisers.

Speaking to COVER, Nick Erskine, head of intermediary sales at AIG Life said: "It is about simplicity. We are on course now to challenge the market and make it easier for advisers to do business.

"A lot of our business comes from mortgage advisers and they spend so much time post MMR dealing with the mortgage process, if you have to talk about protection on top of that, we see quite low conversion rates comparing mortgage completions to protection completions.

"The advice market has been crying out for faster slicker processes in the industry for some time to help them write protection. People's buying habits are changing, more in tune with technology. As an industry we have to make it easier for advisers to work with customers in different ways.

"Instant Life has been on the aggregator sites because it is a simple product, we've always thought we want to give advisers the most comprehensive products to recommend to their clients, what the industry hasn't recognized is that customers want the cover quickly and advisers want to provide that solution to customers.

"Advisers have been competing with aggregators and the direct market so we have found in recent years that advisers have been asking us for the same products so customers can buy direct."

Vicky Churcher, intermediary director at AIG Life added: "Like our new Over Fifties Life Plan, it's an opportunity to open up a new revenue stream for advisers and with these new products we're continuing to make it easy for everyone to do business with us.

"Instant Life doesn't require medical reports, and we'll give an immediate decision once the application is completed, which only takes a few minutes and can be done by the adviser themselves or, the adviser can send the link to the customer to fill in.

"If the customer completes the application, we'll notify the adviser straight away with the outcome."

Adviser comments

David Mead of Future Proof Ltd said: "Once again congratulations to AIG Life who are at the forefront of bringing innovative products to market. This makes applying of life cover even easier for advisers and their clients. No one can really say they are too busy, if it only takes 8 minutes to arrange that all important cover."

David Brewer at Protectline added: "With Instant Life Insurance, AIG Life is creating real opportunities for us and our customers. It has simplicity at its core, and the speed and convenience of the application process is a game-changer.

"Being able to send a short application directly to the customer to complete in their own time, will add quickness and ease all round. Initiatives like this from AIG Life make it much easier for our customers to want to buy protection."