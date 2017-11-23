AMII Summit 2017: Call for stability in IPT

The government must commit to stability for Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) and reappraise tax treatments of private medical and cash plan policies, AMII chairman Stuart Scullion has urged.

Speaking at the AMII Summit in Westminster, Scullion said he was pleased that no further immediate IPT increases had been announced in the Autumn Budget.

However, he said "it was time to keep up the pressure."

He added: "Recent research by Cebr, commissioned by Bupa, suggests insurance premium tax (IPT) is contributing to thousands of individuals giving up their policies, resulting in nearly 200,000 customers cancelling their policies in the past three years,

"Every 1% increase in Insurance Premium Tax is leading an estimated 31,000 health insurance customers every year to depend solely on the NHS for all of their healthcare.

"The report reaffirms what I have said previously that IPT has a greater impact on people who have the most need to keep their health insurance, such as older individuals with riskier health profiles who pay higher premiums.

He added: "We know cost is the main factor in the decision to purchase and maintain health insurance cover, with the poll confirming a third (33%) saying they would consider taking out insurance if costs were lower, while 33% of policyholders said they will consider cancelling their policy if their premium goes up.

"We are calling on the Government to commit to stability for IPT in relation to healthcare during this Parliament, however long that might be, by freezing the rate of Insurance Premium Tax on healthcare spend."

Lobbying activities

Scullion also discussed how AMII had raised its profile significantly in recent years.

"Furthermore, we are asking the Government to reappraise how health insurance and cash plans are treated in the fiscal system in line with other zero-rated insurance products such as life or critical illness.

"AMII is in a significantly different place today than it has been previously. Much of what I have done recently has been around raising our profile, and it is working.

"I was recently invited to attend as a witness at the House of Lord's EU Home Affairs Select Committee for Health & Education into Reciprocal Healthcare Arrangements post BREXIT.

"I am engaged in regular dialogue on healthcare matters, including IPT, with Craig Tracey, MP who is Chair of the All Parties Committee for Insurance & Financial Services."

"I have also responded on your behalf to the FCA in relation to the regulatory consultation papers CP17/21 and CP17/33 on the Insurance Distribution Directive which becomes a regulatory requirement in February 2018."