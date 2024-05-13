Cost of insured cancer claims surge 131%

The independent consultancy analysed the volume and cost of corporate healthcare claims, finding that for cancer claims, the number of claimants rose 20% but the cost of claims paid surged 131% as severity increased. According to the latest NHS data, 64% of people in England received their diagnosis and started their first treatment within two months (or 62 days) of an urgent referral in February 2024, despite the target being 85%. Brett Hill, head of health and protection, Broadstone, said: "Soaring waiting lists and a surge in the number of patients per GP are causing delays to trea...