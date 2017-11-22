Autumn Budget 2017: Govt pledges additional NHS funding

The government will immediately give NHS trusts £350 million to allow them to plan for the winter, Chancellor Philip Hammond has announced in the Autumn Budget.

In total, Hammond pledged an additional £2.8bn of funding for the NHS over the next three years, including the £350m set out for this winter.

This will include £1.6 billion in 2018-19 to the NHS, with the balance to be paid in 19-20.

This will take the extra resource into the NHS next year to £3.75 billion in total meaning the NHS will receive a £7.5bn increase to its resource budget this year and next year, Hammond said in his Budget speech.

The announcement comes weeks after NHS chief executive Simon Stevens urged the government to spend at least £4bn more in 2018-19 - saying that the UK was under-funding its NHS by around £20-£30bn a year compared to its counterparts in France and Germany.

The government will also provide an additional £10 billion package of capital investment over the course of this Parliament.

Hammond also discussed NHS pay - saying "our nation's nurses provide invaluable support to us all in our time of greatest need and deserve our deepest gratitude for their tireless efforts."

He reiterated that health secretary Jeremy Hunt has started discussions health unions on pay structure modernisation for Agenda for Change staff to improve recruitment and retention.

He will submit evidence to the independent Pay Review Body in due course.

Discussing the progress in recent years of the NHS, Hammond said: "Dedicated NHS staff are handling the challenges of an ageing population and rapidly advancing technology with skill and commitment.

"The number of patients being treated is at record levels. Cancer survival rates are at their highest ever level. 17 million people are now able to access GP appointments in the evenings and at weekends.

"And public satisfaction amongst hospital inpatients is at its highest level in more than two decades."

Hammond added: "It is central to this Government's vision that everyone has access to our NHS, free at the point of need."

"That is why we endorsed and funded the NHS's Five Year Forward View in 2014.

"And met its funding ask - providing an extra £10 billion in real terms per year by 2020.

"But even with this additional funding, we acknowledge that the service remains under pressure and today we respond."