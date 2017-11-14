Royal London introduces signature free consent form for claims

Royal London has developed an electronic signature solution to speed up the payment of claims.

The process introduces an electronic Access to Medical Records Act (AMRA) declaration using DocuSign technology that can be completed by a claimant online removing the need for a traditional ‘wet' signature on a paper claim form.

To enable a claims assessor to review a claim, medical evidence is often required from a claimant's GP or consultant.

A paper consent form is usually sent by post or secure mail to the claimant to allow the claims assessor to obtain medical evidence.

The claimant would then sign and return the paper form or print the document from the email, then sign, scan and return it, taking an average of 18 days.

Earlier this year Royal London introduced an e-AMRA for new business customers with DocuSign.

Here a link is sent via an electronic consent form is issued to a customer and returned by secure email.

This same process and technology has been adapted with DocuSign to enable claimant consent to be obtained electronically.

Craig Paterson, underwriting claims and philosophy manager at Royal London said: "It can take 18 days on average for a traditional paper claim form to be completed and returned to us. Our experience with using electronic signatures in other parts of Royal London is that almost all are completed and returned within 48 hours. Implementing this in claims will ultimately mean we can pay claims earlier, releasing crucial funds to our customers when they need them most.

This process will initially be introduced for critical illness claimants where we conduct a telephone-based claim with a view to rolling this out to our full book of claims in 2018."