F&TRC launches quality analyser service for critical illness cover

F&TRC has launched a comparison service for financial advisers, para-planners and networks who advise clients on critical illness (CI) cover, including research from independent medical experts.

The system will allow advisers to compare CI policies based upon the quality of cover provide and accounts for over 99% of CI claims in the market.

Ian McKenna, director of F&TRC said that advisers are concerned about the complexities of critical illness policy wordings and are worried about not recommending the right products.

He added: "By making the views of independent medical experts an integral part of our research software we can make it easier for advisers and networks to quickly recognise and compare the differences between potentially complex policies.

"It will also enable adviser to be confident they are offering the most suitable option based on the client's requirements, including a qualitative assessment rather than just based on price."

The system is based on extensive research and includes the views of independent medical experts, including Dr Adam Hazell at Cooper Health, Harley Street, who assessed the likelihood of incidence of critical illness conditions compared to the general population, as well as approaches insurers may take to claim.

The financial research consultants will also soon be adding comparison for child's CI cover to the service, as it said the system would continue to evolve in line with industry feedback.

Adam Higgs, head of research, adviser services at F&TRC told COVER that the system included 97 conditions where two or more insurers offered a definition and 125 conditions where only one provider offered a definition.

F&TRC also said it will shortly be publishing ratings of each leading insurer's adult critical illness condition for males and females.

The system is free for advisers to use for the first 30 days. If they use the system six times in that month F&TRC will extend it for free for another 30 days and again if they use it six times again, they get it free for a further 30 days, so up to 90 days free, F&TRC told COVER.

The CI comparison service is the latest addition to F&TRC's offering for advisers as Quality Analyser enables advisers to compare product features for protection products including mortgage protection, level term, income protection and business protection.

McKenna added: "As well as helping advisers in their day to day recommendations with clients, the data can also be a very powerful tool to assist networks and larger distribution firms with panel reviews.

"We are not aware of any equivalent study that has been made available to the adviser market were wordings have been assessed based on the views of a medical panel."

"The service can also help networks and nationals to address Conduct Risk issues by giving them a mechanism through which they can ensure all their advisers approach protection on a consistent basis.

"This is a significant step forward to aid regulatory compliance and assist with taking more control over appointed representatives, a requirement the FCA highlighted last week."

When asked about the difference between this system and things like CIExpert, McKenna told COVER that he believed the two systems were very different.

He said: "I haven't looked at Alan [Lakey's] CIExpert for a couple of years. Alan has done really good work in the industry and I would applaud that, but our system has bought external medical experts into assess the wording, and we will bring more experts on board. We don't see that as the end of the work, this is the beginning."

He also said: Whether you use us or CIExpert, I would [tell advisers] to use something, with the greatest respect to advisers they are not qualified to do this on their own, nor should they be expected to.

"We are providing this as a service for advisers to use, let's make it easy for advisers to be confident in recommending CI cover and to have a mechanism of assessing definitions."

Adviser views

Michael Aldridge, innovation director at L&C Mortgages, said: "Critical illness policy wordings have become increasingly complex in recent years as insurers have enhanced their cover.

"Having guidance from a medical professional on which providers wordings are most favourable from a medical perspective will be a great additional benefit to advisers and give them further confidence in making the right recommendation."

Roy McLoughlin, associate director at Cavendish Ware, said: "With a range of different products and definitions across the market, critical illness cover has become a complex subject for advisers.

"Having access to independent research tools is therefore essential for both advisers and paraplanners to help them quickly navigate through all the policy wordings and product choices with confidence.

"The inclusion of expert medical opinions, which underlines this new analysis from F&TRC, is also very welcome."