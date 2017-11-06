ABI Mental Health conference: Penny Mordaunt MP welcomes industry protection statements

Penny Mordaunt MP has welcomed the development of a prototype workplace protection statement to support individuals to take action on their protection needs.

Speaking at the Association of British Insurers (ABI)'s Mental Health conference in London last week, the Minister of State for Disabled People, Health and Work, discussed the next steps the government would take after the publication of the Green Paper, Improving Lives, last year.

She said: "We very much welcome the ABI's approach in working alongside the Learning and Work Institute and policy in practice, to develop a prototype protection statement, which is designed to help people make an informed choice, whether about putting or not to put their own financial protection in place."

Mordaunt explained that protection statements would take the "form of a tool or a calculator which takes information inputted both by the employee and the employer, in order to calculate what someone's income will be at different times and intervals during a health related absence."

She confirmed that the government would be publishing "a roadmap" to implement the findings of the green paper.

Mordaunt added: "We have now carefully considered all the consultation responses and we are looking at long term reform with a view to publishing a road map, an operational plan, not a high-faluting strategy, actual next steps that we need to take imminently."

She also highlighted that the consultation helped the government recognise the positive aspects of group income protection (GIP) policies for helping retain sick employees, in particular, access to expert-led health services.

However the consultation found a number of barriers preventing increasing GIP take up by employers, especially by small and medium sized enterprises.

Mordaunt concluded: "They include a lack of product awareness, both of the product in general and the wider employer benefits that GIP provides, in addition to the financial element: the cost and the complexity.

"These barriers are recognised by the insurance industry, but there may have been more that the industry could do to consider the cost and complexity, and the communication, critically, of GIP and also of individual income protection.

"The government would like the industry to consider developing products that retain the positive aspects of GIP, but which overcome those existing challenges, and is therefore more likely to be taken up."

ABI update

Huw Evans, director general of the ABI discussed the role of the organisation in developing protection statements in his opening remarks at the conference.

He confirmed that The Learning and Work Institute (L&WI) and Policy in Practice (PiP) have been commissioned by the ABI to develop a prototype ‘Protection Statement'.

Evans said this was a "means by which employees can easily check their combined sick pay and state benefit entitlement in the event of an absence from work for health reasons.

"The exact form this will take is still being explored, and we want to test different approaches to see what works best."

He added: "By giving people an estimate of the safety net they have in place from their employer and the state, a Protection Statement would help people to make an informed choice about whether to put their own financial protection in place.

"It would also highlight where there is a lack of sick pay provision from an employer and so help to drive conversations about workplace support.

"We look forward to seeing how the policy discussion in this space will translate into action that will make a meaningful impact on people's lives."