Bupa appoints director of dental insurance and cash plan

Steve Gates has joined Bupa UK as director of dental insurance and cash plan.

Gates will lead the development and growth of Bupa‘s dental insurance and cash plan businesses in the UK.

This will include working with Bupa Dental Care, Bupa's dental practice business, to help enhance the customer proposition and ensure a seamless experience from funding through to treatment.

He joins from Denplan where he was managing director for the last sixteen years, as part of this he was responsible for the organisation's range of consumer and corporate dental insurance plans.

He was also a member of the Executive Leadership Team at Simplyhealth, following its acquisition of Denplan in 2013.

Steve will join Bupa's UK insurance leadership team and is joining just after Bupa's recent acquisition of Oasis Dental Care. Bupa now has over 420 dental practices which serve 2m customers.

Steve Gates, director of dental insurance and cash plan said: "It's an exciting time to be joining the UK's largest health insurer. I'll be working closely with the wider insurance team to build on Bupa's existing dental and cash plan propositions and capitalise on opportunities across the market."

Alex Perry, CEO of Bupa UK Insurance said: "I'm delighted that Steve is joining us. His deep knowledge and experience in dental insurance and membership plans will be invaluable as we seek to build on an already strong market position in dental insurance, and make the most of our new dental provision business. We see big opportunities ahead in dental care and it's great that we have someone of Steve's talents to help us realise them.'