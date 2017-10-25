The Exeter reveals further details about impaired lives protection launch

The Exeter has today revealed further details about its forthcoming launch into the impaired lives protection market.

The mutual will extend cover available under its Managed Life product, to a select group of specialist advisers in early November.

Managed Life was launched by The Exeter earlier this year aimed at people living with type 2 diabetes or a high body-mass index (BMI).

Steve Bryan, director of distribution and marketing [pictured] at The Exeter said: "I am really proud that yet again The Exeter has worked hard to create a product for those, who through no fault of their own, have found themselves in an underserved section of the market.

"We have been working closely with a number of specialist adviser firms to refine the product, taking onboard what advisers and their customers need. These firms will have exclusive access to quote and apply for their clients for a limited time."

"During November, we will continue to hone and enhance the quote and application process in collaboration with these firms, ahead of a full market launch in December."

Dan Sharpe, managing director of The Insurance Surgery added: "This is very exciting news from The Exeter and it is good to have the confirmation that Managed Life will be extended to include the impaired market. It is important that life insurance is available for those who need it most, and not being able to get cover shouldn't be an extra worry for those managing an illness."