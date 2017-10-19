Medicash donates to 'Feeding Birkenhead' project with Frank Field MP

Medicash has provided financial support to The Hive Zone to enable the youth group to offer free membership and free meals across the school holidays.

The grant from the Medicash Charitable Trust has been awarded to The Hive as part of the ‘Feeding Birkenhead' project, an initiative championed by local MP Frank Field.

The project is a coalition of community groups, churches and other organisations, working together to eliminate hunger in Birkenhead, but just as importantly, to use this as a way of helping people to deal with the major problems in their lives.

Its programme centres on three main projects: school holiday meals and fun, School Breakfast Clubs and Food Bank Plus, each of which is now being extended across the country by Feeding Britain.

The Hive are joining the initiative as part of the ‘School Holiday Meals and Fun' project, providing free meals and access to fun activities to young people across school holidays.

Much of the food supplied for the project at The Hive is sourced by Rock Ferry based ‘Neo Community', who intercept supermarkets' surplus stocks - food which would otherwise be wasted.

Free entry vouchers and memberships will also be given out - enabling young people to access the full range of facilities at the Youth Zone, including an indoor climbing wall, fitness suite, fully equipped hair & well-being salon, a 4G football pitch, four-court sports hall, skate park, music room, media room, arts and crafts areas, dance studio and even a boxing gym and recording studio.

Field, who is also the Chairman of Liverpool-based Medicash and a Trustee of its Charitable Trust said: ‘Medicash is proud to make this major contribution to the goal of making sure no child in the town goes hungry in the school holidays.

"The national fight back against hunger began here in Birkenhead and we are encouraging other companies around the country to follow Medicash's lead'.