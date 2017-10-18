AMII confirms PMI summit date

Registration for the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) Health and Wellbeing Summit is now open.

The annual flagship event will take place on 23 November at One Great George Street, Westminster, London.

The Summit is free to attend for all intermediaries, although there is a limit of two complimentary places per firm from non-AMII members (there is no limit to the number of attendees from AMII member firms).

Stuart Scullion, chairman of AMII, said "We're looking forward to another exciting Summit this year. It will be an unmissable day of shared learning, topical debate and business development so make sure you save the date in your diaries.

"Keynote Speakers will be announced in the coming weeks and they will once again be central to this event."