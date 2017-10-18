LifeSearch opens office in South Africa

LifeSearch has confirmed the opening of its new office in South Africa.

The office, which is initially providing both advice and customer services to UK clients only, has eight advisers, and went live in September.

The protection adviser firm now has four offices in London, Leeds, Milton Keynes and Cape Town.

Tim Baigrie, CEO of LifeSearch, had previously discussed the future opening of a South African office with COVER in 2016.

Tom Baigrie, CEO of LifeSearch said: "We first began seriously discussing the idea of expanding to South Africa in 2015 as it's a place I know very well.

"Cape Town is a predominately English-speaking city and the University (UCT) is English as First Language and well regarded internationally.

"Cape Town is also on a similar time zone to Britain and South Africa has a very strong history in protection insurance and it is where Critical Illness Cover was invented.

"We plan to recruit over 50 advisers this year across our four locations: London, Leeds, Milton Keynes and Cape Town and though it will remain our smallest branch I do love that LifeSearch's growth allows me to put something back into my home town."

Paula Bertram-Lax, director of client advice at LifeSearch added: "This is now our fourth location and we can expect the same levels of excellence as any of our UK teams with all advisers following the same award-winning training and quality programme.

"It's exciting to have an overseas presence that is already protecting families, and we are looking forward to growing the LifeSearch team in South Africa."

Adam Winslow, CEO of AIG Life, said: ‘It's good to see LifeSearch investing in a new team and overseas location to help serve the UK protection market.

"It's a constant challenge to grow our market, reach more consumers and ensure more customers and families are protected, LifeSearch are finding bold ways to achieve this.

"We wish them well with their new operation in South Africa and I look forward to visiting the new office in person in November."