CIExpert reviews Royal London critical illness upgrade

Royal London has upgraded the cover within its critical illness plans. They have added three new conditions and have enhanced the claims wording for an existing condition, says CIExpert.

Conditions Added

Benign Spinal Cord Tumour

This is a non-malignant tumour or cyst in the spine, spinal nerves or meninges that has been treated by surgery, stereotactic radiosurgery or chemotherapy. Alternatively, a claim will be paid if the tumour has caused permanent neurological deficit. Excludes Angiomas.

In the UK there are around 200 diagnoses annually, the vast majority of which will undergo some form of treatment.

Brain Injury due to Anoxia or Hypoxia

A successful claim requires death of brain tissue due to inadequate oxygen supply, which results in permanent neurological deficit. Excludes alcohol or drug abuse or self-inflicted injury.

Annually there are around 1,800 instances although there is a claim overlap with other conditions such as coma, stroke, heart attack, and traumatic brain injury.

Ulcerative Colitis

Payment made if this condition results in removal of the entire colon.

Around 6,500 people are diagnosed with this condition each year but less than 10% suffer the severity required to undergo a colectomy.

Definition alteration to an existing condition

Coronary Angioplasty

Cover extends to five distinct treatments for blocked coronary arteries - balloon angioplasty, atherectomy, rotablation, laser treatment or the insertion of stents. The must be at least two arteries treated, even if undergone at different times. Cover is also given where the left main stem artery alone is so treated.

Each year 97,000 undergo some form of angioplasty operation - the majority being on a single artery. Almost half are repeat operations or on people who have already suffered a heart attack.

CIExpert Verdict

Alan Lakey, director of CIExpert said: "Unlike other markets, critical illness never stands still with insurers constantly looking to leapfrog the opposition or steal an advantage with some unique (often meaningless) condition.

"A state of perpetual change which serves to confuse those advisers who do not use a comprehensive comparison system.

"Whilst somewhat modest, these improvements keep Royal London within the higher echelons in terms of quality. None of the improvements are unique but they add to the robustness of the coverage and this is always welcome."

Discussing Royal London's decision to make TPD optional, Lakey added: "This is always a good idea and a number of providers already do this.

"One of the main ideas of menu plans is to select from a range of options. This is particularly important for those applicants who fall into the ‘higher risk' occupational category where only activity-based definitions are available for TPD.

"This enables the adviser to say to them that they can remove the useless ADL-based cover, which is unlikely to ever result in an agreed claim."