Generali UK teams up with Mental Health at Work

Generali UK has partnered with Mental Health at Work in the latest of the insurer's Wellbeing Investment Matching partnerships.

The insurer said it has done so in recognition of the fact that widespread stigma surrounding mental health is preventing many people from getting the support they need.

Mental Health at Work is a not for profit, Community Interest Company that was originally set up by the Maudsley Charity, under its previous name Maudsley Learning, to help raise awareness of mental health issues in local communities.

Working in partnership with Mental Health at Work, brokers and group income protection clients, Generali UK will part or fully fund practical, skills-based mental health training.

Alison Pay, marketing and operations director at Mental Health at Work said: "We urge all organisations to use these research findings as an opportunity to reassess their approach to mental health and begin to make real headway in removing the stigma.

"This means a focus on bespoke, facilitated training supported by activities to embed the messages and provide the right support, such as masterclasses, 1:1 support and crisis prevention."

Simon Thomas, Director - UK Employee Benefits, Generali, said: "Our partnership with Mental Health at Work comes at a time when HR Managers are struggling to put in place the interventions they urgently need thanks often to financing and ROI issues.

"Wellbeing Investment Matching was launched this year with this exact scenario in mind. We can help brokers and their clients overcome these hurdles so that individual mental health and wellbeing needs are supported."