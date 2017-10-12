Allianz Worldwide Care launches Suisse International Healthcare Plan
Allianz Worldwide Care has launched a range of expat health insurance plans for groups and individuals in Switzerland.
The insurer has launched the plans in partnership with local health insurance provider KPT and Allianz Global Assistance.
The Suisse International Healthcare Plan is one of the country's first fully compliant international solutions.
Clients can use cashless access to treatments at a wide range of in-patient and day-care facilities, as well as other benefits including comprehensive oncology cover, medical evacuation, semi-private and private rooms.
The Core Plans can also be supplemented with out-patient, dental, maternity and repatriation cover.
Ida Luka Lognoné, member of the Board of Allianz Worldwide Partners, responsible for International Health, said: "We're delighted to bring an enhanced product offering to our growing client base in Switzerland.
"These partnerships have allowed us to create a tremendous proposition that combines the strength of our international reach with the reassurance of local know-how."
