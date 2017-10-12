AIG Life joins IRESS' enhanced quote service

AIG Life is adopting IRESS' enhanced quote service which allows partial underwriting by asking optional questions on height, weight and waist size as part of the quotes service.

By using the extra information at quote stage, AIG Life will be able to give advisers and their customers a more accurate price up front.

Advisers can answer the extra questions for the first or second lives, neither or both. If they do opt to enter the extra information then they'll also have to give their occupation details.

Andrew Simon, executive general manager, product, IRESS, said "Through IRESS solutions, intermediaries can now process protection products for clients with a high BMI, more simply and with a far greater degree of certainty around cost at the point of sale.

"The ability to provide more certainty around the cost of protection early in the quote process is vital in managing customers' expectations, and in turn, should lead to a higher number of quotes converting to policies going on-risk.

"We're delighted to welcome AIG Life to the list of providers making their protection products available through IRESS' enhanced underwriting service."

Lucy Brown, head of protection sales at L&C Mortgages said "The quote service improvements that IRESS have developed are really positive and we were really pleased to hear that AIG Life will be getting on board with these.

"Clarity of pricing is incredibly important for both customers and advisers. It helps manage expectations through the quote and apply journey and is more likely to lead to customers being placed with the right provider first time around.

"This ensures a more efficient adviser and client journey which is a great result all round."