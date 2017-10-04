WPA introduces Precision Corporate Healthcare

WPA has launched 'Precision Corporate Healthcare'.

The system uses machine learning and nascent AI through the DELOS autonomous operating system.

The Precision technology has three key elements precision corporate healthcare, analytics and claim.

Precision Corporate Healthcare - which WPA describes as "a simple, flexible and innovative product" for SME's with 50+ employees which allows companies to design their health cover to precisely meet their needs.

A bespoke digital interface allows HR Directors, CFOs and EmployeeBenefits Consultants, for example, to alter their individual benefits and design a plan that precisely matches their needs.

It also uses Precision Analytics - a new approach to data: the online tool has been designed to remove the mystery behind health insurance premiums and provide transparency and clarity.

Precision Analytics gives companies insights into exactly what their employees (anonymised) are claiming for, what is driving premium increases and, ultimately, modelmtheir policy to best fit their needs.

And the third element is 'precision claim' - allowing employees quickly obtain a claim preauthorisation- via an intuitive mobile app.

Mark Southern, commercial Director at WPA said: "Insurers who don't evolve their technology and listen to the demands of their customers will not be with us in 5 years time."