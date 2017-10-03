L&G appoints director of intermediary division
Legal & General has appointed Craig Brown as director of Legal & General's Intermediary division.
Brown replaces Steve Bryan, who joined The Exeter in July, and will be responsible for leading Legal & General's intermediary distribution in both the protection and general insurance markets.
He has worked in a number of different areas across Legal & General over the past five years, with the most recent position being key account director.
Prior to this, Brown was head of claims commercial management (insurance) and head of supplier management (insurance).
Mark Holweger, managing director at Legal & General Insurance, said: "We are delighted to appoint Craig to the position of Director, Intermediary. Over the past five years, Craig has more than shown a commitment to intermediaries and a breadth of knowledge in the protection and GI markets.
"He has fostered very strong relationships with our key intermediary partners and we are confident that his experience in the sector will drive continued success for Legal & General's insurance business."
Craig Brown, director, intermediary at Legal & General said: "Advisers continue to play a vital role in ensuring people across the UK are adequately insured for the unexpected. Even with the rise of technology, they have an opportunity to really show the value of professional advice and the ways in which they can support consumers.
"Over the past five years I have had the pleasure of building some great relationships with intermediaries in the protection and GI space.
"I look forward to developing these existing and new relationships in this new role as Legal & General does its part to help close the insurance gap."
