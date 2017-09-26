General & Medical on panel with The Right PMI

General & Medical has now joined a panel of over twenty private medical insurance available to The Right PMI network members.

Working with General & Medical, The Right PMI are offering its membership access to a range of PMI products for individuals and businesses plus access to General & Medical's dedicated sports healthcare range.

Simon Chapman, operations manager at General & Medical, said: "We are delighted to be working with The Right PMI and are looking forward to developing our relationship as we move forward. Through our dedicated Broker Management and Broker Support team we aim to provide The Right Mortgage intermediaries with the support that they need to build their PMI business."

Amanda Wilson, head of The Right PMI, said: "We're delighted to have General & Medical on board. They offer a great service and a sports insurance product that we think could provide a great opportunity to our members."