Unum publishes annual claims statement

Unum has published its third annual claims statement with information on every new group income protection (GIP) claim it paid in the last year.

For the first time, the insurer has published data on the differences in group income protection claims made by men and women at different stages of their lives.

Whie claims increase greatly with age, high numbers of women claim throughout their working lives

Younger working women are particularly affected by mental health problems - 42% of women making a mental health claim are under 40 years old, compared to 21% of men.

Almost a third of women who claim earn under £20,000, Unum said this proves that GIP is a valuable benefit for employees on low and middle salaries.

Almost a third of women (30%) who claim earn under £20,000 and more than half (56%) earn under £30,000. Overall, a fifth of new claims (21%) are made by men and women earning under £20,000.

While both working men and women are more likely to acquire serious health problem as they age, the increase in claims with age is much higher among men. Some 59% of men claiming are 50 years old or over and just 18% are under 40.

Women are under-protected compared to men - only 37% of those Unum covers are women and they make up 44% of claims.

They are also more likely to face serious health problems earlier in their working lives than men and this is reflected in GIP claims - 28% of women claiming are under 40, another 28% are in their forties and 45% are 50 or over. In addition, 59% of men claiming were aged 50 plus.

Mental health problems seem to be a particular issue for younger working women and older working men.

Over two-fifths (42%) of women making a mental health claim were under 40 compared to 21% of men, while 42% of men making a mental health claim were over 50 years old (31% for women).

The statement also reveals the most common conditions men and women claim for.

Cancer and mental health problems are the biggest causes of long term sickness absence among men and women. Exactly a quarter of claims made by men and a third of those made by women are for cancer. 17% of claims made by both genders are for mental health problems, such as stress, depression and anxiety.

Cardiovascular and circulatory problems are the third most common condition for men (12% of their claims) but ranks eighth for women (3%).

Musculoskeletal problems are the third most common reason women claim (12%) and the third most common condition overall (10% of all claims).

Peter O'Donnell, CEO at Unum, said:"There are record numbers of women in work and this Statement proves how valuable group income protection is throughout their careers.

"Almost a third of women claiming earn under £20,000 and more than 40 percent of women who made a mental health claim were under 40 years old. More of our claims still come from older workers though, especially men over 50.

"So we need to do more to protect our changing workforce. Less than 1 in 10 workers have GIP2 and women and older workers are even less likely to be protected. A temporary tax break for employers that invest in group income protection is the best way to close this unsustainable protection gap".