Aviva doubles child CI cancer payout to £50k

Aviva has enhanced its Life Insurance+ and Critical Illness+ products by making changes to four definitions which centre on the most common payment areas of heart conditions, strokes and cancers.

Customers with a child diagnosed with cancer will now be able to claim up to £50,000 to help them during their difficult time, previously it was £25,000.

In addition, Aviva has updated definitions for cardiomyopathy, spinal stroke and benign spinal cord tumour.

The spinal stroke definition has also been aligned with the stroke definition and the definition for benign spinal cord tumours has been aligned to benign brain tumours, to improve consistency.

These changes mean that for conditions such as spinal strokes, Aviva will be able to make payment at an earlier point following diagnosis and for benign spinal cord tumour claims there is no longer a need to wait for permanent symptoms.

For cardiomyopathy the definition has now been broadened to include three measures of severity, including the insertion of a defibrillator.

Mark Cracknell, head of protection distribution at Aviva, said: "We continually look at our claims experience and customer feedback to see whether further enhancements can be made that will add real benefit to the customer. That's exactly what we've done here.

"The changes we have made means that we will be able to pay out on even more claims for some of the more common conditions.

"Moreover, for children's cancer claims, which make up over half of our child critical illness claims, we will be able to give even more financial support for families when they need it most."