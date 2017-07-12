In Partnership introduces CIExpert's service to network members

Network In Partnership has made CIExpert's analysis service available for its members.

CIExpert allows intermediaries to rapidly carry out an analysis for each individual client to identify the critical illness plan that is the best match for their needs.

Gordon McNeill (Director, Compliance Oversight) of In Partnership, said: "As providers continue to enhance their policies the adviser increasingly needs more analysis tools to assist them in understanding the subtle and complex differences between them to make the choice that is most appropriate for them.

"We believe that CIExpert is a game-changing service, with an in-depth analysis and professional assessment of CI policies that we are sure will become an important asset for growing our members' protection business.

"Advisers can use the system to quickly analyse the options available and convey the relative merits of the policies to clients in a way that is easy for them to comprehend; enabling our advisers to provide high quality and comprehensive advice."

Alan Lakey, director at CIExpert, said: "Whilst we welcome the continuous improvement of CI plans it inevitably increases the time and knowledge required to distinguish between them.

"With the use of the CIExpert service, advisers can instantly simplify this process, saving huge amounts of time and effort whilst also providing the client a clear choice when weighing up quality vs cost.

"Our members are finding their clients' understanding and experience is therefore vastly improved, allowing them to make a more informed choice and as a result often opting to pay more for a better quality product.

"We are delighted that In Partnership recognise the value of our service and we look forward to working closely with their members."