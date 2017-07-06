Global study recognises social impact of Vitality insurance model

A report published by the Shared Value Initiative has recognised the Vitality business model as a leading example of Shared-Value in insurance.

The report, "Insuring Shared Value: How Insurers Gain Competitive Advantage by Better Addressing Society's Needs", makes the case for insurers to pursue shared value, a business strategy that aligns profit making activities with pursuing large scale social impact.

In 2012, the Shared Value Initiative was launched as a Clinton Global Initiative Commitment to Action. It is a management strategy in which companies find business opportunities in social problems.

Vitality has said its business is engaging with social problems such as health and an ageing population.

In South Africa where Vitality was created 20 years ago, highly engaged Vitality members have a 76% lower mortality rate and on average live 13 to 21 years longer than the rest of the insured population.

Discovery Chief Executive, Adrian Gore, said "It is critical that institutions like ours add value to society and are not just about a transactional relationship. The profound thing about Vitality is that there are no trade-offs. Members experience better health, insurers have fewer claims and hence greater profitability and society benefits from healthier more productive citizens."

Neville Koopowitz, CEO of Vitality in the UK, said: "Shared value is at the heart of what we do; not just in the way we do business but as an embodiment of our core purpose of making people healthier and enhancing and protecting their lives.

"This purpose speaks directly to one of the biggest global trends at play today - the fact that people's health is determined predominantly by their own lifestyle choices. We apply an innovative approach to health and life insurance that creates a virtuous circle that's good for the member, good for our business and good for society."

Adviser comment

Jack Wild, Director and protection adviser at Jack Wild Consulting, said: ""It is refreshing to see a completely new way for insurers to assess risk over time, which also enables customers to influence the future cost of their cover. When speaking with our clients, I am confident the benefits and discounts they receive really do help motivate them to improve their health. Shared value models in protection insurance allow the customer to benefit financially whilst they are healthy, not just when they become ill, which is a great model for the future of insurance."