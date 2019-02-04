'I am, I will': Taking responsibility for cancer

COVER editor rounds up today's key cancer-related stories

With The Telegraph reporting a ‘shocking' rise in obesity-related cancers among young adults on World Cancer Day, it is a good time as any to bring attention not only to the importance of prevention through healthy lifestyle choices, but also to the need for protection.

Hence, The Exeter's Willie Hamilton explores the importance of an early cancer diagnosis for us here, while Old Mutual Wealth's Paul Roberts investigates how advisers can broach the difficult subject with clients here.

Macmillan, meanwhile, recently highlighted how insurers are working with charities to support people facing a cancer diagnosis - both financially and emotionally - here.

Access to insurance

The Lancet study reported in The Telegraph today shows, surprisingly, that rates of obesity-related cancers are rising faster in adults aged 25 to 49 than in older generations, however, according to recent research by The Exeter, 65% of cancer sufferers do not have a single protection product in place.

"With an ageing population and the diagnosis of cancer on the rise, it was incredibly concerning to see the results of our 'An Unhealthy Situation' research," said Steve Bryan, director of distribution & marketing for The Exeter. "One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, with the vast majority having no income protection should they have to stop work or go part time for treatment.

"As an industry our aim should be to make protection insurance more accessible, to help protect more people for longer," he added.

Towards the end of last year, The Exeter rolled out its ‘real life' plan to the whole market, a specialist life cover product for clients with complex medical histories and disclosures.

Dementia

Dementia UK has used World Cancer Day to bring attention to the challenges that come with living with both cancer and dementia.

‘A double diagnosis of cancer and dementia can put a huge emotional and practical burden on families," said Paul Edwards, director of clinical services at Dementia UK. "The pressures are intensified when they try to navigate through two disparate health and social care systems which are seemingly at breaking point."

One common issue is that people with dementia can find it difficult to communicate with those around them. "This can make it difficult for them to explain what cancer symptoms they are experiencing, any pain which may result from these symptoms and for their clinicians to explain to them what is happening," said Edwards. "Family carers meanwhile can be overwhelmed by appointments, check-ups and medication. There are also tough decisions about planning for the future and treatment."

Dementia UK highlighted the need for good symptom management, advance care planning, education about the condition, as well as emotional support for families.

Mental health

According to RedArc, the emotional effects of cancer - even after getting the all-clear - can last for years.

"There's almost a pressure on employees to jump for joy when people are told their cancer is treatable or in remission but for many there is still a heavy burden or anxiousness about their situation and this can lead to mental health problems," said Christine Husbands, managing director of RedArc. "Employees often worry about their prognosis - whether the condition will reoccur in the future - and secondly, about what normal life will now look like. For many, a return to work is not the happy end-goal they'd been anticipating but fraught with questions about their performance and confidence."

RedArc has identified five key areas that cancer survivors are likely to encounter when they return to work. They include tiredness and cognitive damage due to chemo; long and short term side effects of treatment, such as digestion issues, numbness and bladder and bowel problems; self-consciousness due to changes in physical appearance; need for time off for follow-up appointments, as well as concerns as to whether line managers will be understanding.

"Our much-stretched NHS has neither the time nor resources to deal with the increase in mental health issues as a result of a cancer diagnosis; but unless early signs are nipped in the bud, the severity and length of the mental effects can be amplified," added Husbands. "In many cases, it can take months, if not years, to feel completely mentally stable after cancer."

Group risk

Trade body GRiD, meanwhile, pointed out that, without the right support and advice, employers can be completely blindsided by cancer.

"There are cases of employees with cancer being treated very poorly by their company, and this may be because the employer panics, doesn't know what to do, makes an assumption that the employee won't be able to work, and/or doesn't know how to get advice or support," said Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD. "Employees may not be given the opportunity to continue working and this can be detrimental to their recovery."

She also highlighted that group risk insurance products are perfectly placed to reduce the impact of cancer, in keeping with the World Cancer Day theme of "I am and I will".

Expats

As well as ensuring employers understand the dangers of comorbidity - such as a mental illness which will need to be treated independently - and the need to support an employee's physical health around a diagnosis, The Health Insurance Group said ‘the expat factor' should also be taken into account.

"Employers need to be mindful of their international workforce and the cultures they are working in, as some lifestyle factors have been proven to increase the risk of some cancers," said Sarah Dennis, head of international for The Health Insurance Group. "Some employees overseas may be working in a culture where people ‘work to live' and work/ life balance is favourable. Others may be in a high-octane environment, where resorting to alcohol, cigarettes and takeaways is an established coping mechanism for working long hours. It's important therefore that the message to encourage a healthy lifestyle and provide support is consistent across the globe."

The extra mile

The broker also believes that employers should "go the extra mile" for employees diagnosed with cancer - such as by organising make-up tutorials and sourcing wigs - and offer income protection and critical illness cover to ensure their workforce is financially supported too.

"The word cancer is one that no-one wants to hear in their lifetime. But as World Cancer Day highlights, it is something that most people will come to experience in one way or another," said Brett Hill, managing director of The Health Insurance Group. "As employers, we have a duty of care to our employees and this includes helping them through their experiences with cancer in any way we can. Providing insurance options, should the worst happen, and emotional and physical support are all crucial to coping with cancer.

"With so much of our lives spent at work, having a supportive employer is vital in managing cancer as best we can. It also sends a strong message about the business as an employer too, that staff are looked after regardless of what life throws at them."