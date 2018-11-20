COVER Feature: Up close and personal

Guardian FS crosses paths with adviser firm Plan Money

Following its acquisition by Gryphon Group Holdings in December 2017 and its full market roll-out in August, rebranded new entrant Guardian Financial Services is now cooking on gas; its life and critical illness offering is available to advisers on its Protection Builder platform, and the provider has even paid its first claim.

An adviser pilot during the summer saw Guardian test its proposition and make tweaks following intermediary feedback. And it has not stopped there. A slew of advisory firms have since joined Guardian's panel. And, just last week, the chief executive of Guardian Financial Services, Simon Davis, and distribution director, Andy Peters, visited Colchester-based Plan Money to talk in person to directors Peter Chadborn and Peter Wright, their advisers, and support staff to get a feel for the coalface of financial advice.

Offering an opportunity to discuss the protection market and how providers and advisers can work together to better to grow the market, we asked Guardian's Simon Davis and Plan Money's Peter Chadborn to discuss what they learned from the occassion.

Simon Davis (chief executive, Guardian Financial Services)

How did the day go?

"It was absolutely great to go to a financial advisory firm, outside of London, to hear what it is like on the ground from people who actually work at the coalface and engage with customers. They understand how to meet their clients' needs and what they need to do to support them on their financial journey through life - whether that is investment, protection or other financial planning. We heard from the staff at Plan Money about what is important to them, including the challenges they face and what they like and don't like about the industry. As a CEO, it gave me a great deal of insight into what it is like for advisers on a day-to-day basis."

Did anything surprise you?

"Maybe not surprised, but it has reinforced my belief that the value of advice should be paramount in our thinking. Advisers build trust and ongoing relationships with their clients. We need to understand the value of those relationships. People trust their adviser to do the right thing for them, and we have a part to in helping them do that. If we don't do what we are supposed to do, it can undermine the relationships which advisers have with their clients and the confidence customers have in our industry."

What key message have you have taken from the day?

"That it is really important for us to do whatever we can do to support advisers to use their time more efficiently. Advisers see their time spent advising as having huge value, so we should aim to make things easier, faster and better - that is definitely the strongest message we received."

Will you change anything in your approach as a result?

"In terms of what we call our ‘build runway' for developing and enhancing our product and services, there are some things we might reprioritise. It may change the order we do things in, due to the insight we got into what is important and what is valuable, particularly in terms of what helps directly authorised firms such as Plan Money. Once again that is about working out how we can help them free up more time."

What else have you learned?

"I sat down with four of the advisers to discuss how they position protection in conversations with clients. How do they introduce protection into the discussion? What are they things they start with and where do they end up? They were very clear that price is not necessarily the most important factor. We talked about how they engage with their customers to demonstrate the added value and the how the differentiators are discussed. We talked about the value of future proofing and supporting clients if problems occur on the way towards their goals and that a less than encompassing future proposition from a protection provider can lead to problems.

"We have seen situations where we think our products, because of our dual life approach would have allowed a couple to retain much of their cover after one partner made a claim for CI after getting cancer and the other partner got diabetes. With some types of protection policy their level of cover fell away. Broader coverage, dual life, all these things are very valuable and after our conversations, we think it can fit well with many advisers' approaches and certainly with those who are giving holistic financial advice."

Do you plan to meet other advisers?

"I want to keep meeting advisers in their offices - well if they'll invite me of course - and I want to do it regularly. It is important to reach out to the adviser community and get that insight for myself rather than relying on other people. Hearing it first hand is really important. It helps me be a better chief executive if, as I say, I better understand what is going on at the coalface of financial advice."

Peter Chadborn (director, Plan Money)

How did the day run?

"Myself and Peter Wright sat down first, as the two directors, and gave a background to our firm, to help Simon and Andy understand what sort of firm we are; the journey from being a network member to being directly authorised; how our team works in terms of admin support, paraplanning and with different advisers focusing on different things, to give a feel for our makeup. They had one-to-one chats with the team, then a collective discussion with the advisers to understand their motivation and what would help them write more protection business."

What did you get out of the visit?

"We are pleased because it is something we have always tried to do - to champion better understanding from the important figures in the industry of what goes on at the coalface."

What did you learn?

"We learned more about what motivated Guardian when they built their proposition, and what it is like to come at this with a blank sheet of paper, rather than be hamstrung by legacy issues."

Did anything surprise you?

"If I didn't engage with people like Simon and Andy reasonably frequently, perhaps [it would]. I knew about the issues from attending industry conferences and having conversations with people there. However it did put things in a different context, having these conversations at our offices and with all our staff."

What did you learn?

"It confirmed some of our beliefs. We have always felt that there needs to be more joined-up thinking and better collaboration between all the different divisions of industry firms. Most financial adviser's contact with the industry begins and ends with their broker consultant - that is if they have one. There is a whole different tier of people beyond that and their paths never cross, the actuaries, underwriters, compliance people within the massive entity of a life office who may not engage at all. It is no wonder there is often a lack of understanding from both sides."

Is there value in an adviser telling an insurer about their clients?

"To an extent, yet I think there is more value in telling them what advisers wants. Providers can do loads of market research into what clients want. We can talk about barriers and motivations for taking out protection, but it may be more valuable to discuss how our model is structured, how we deal with inquiries and how we do protection in relation to other work.

"We think one of the big takeaways for Guardian was a better understanding of how the mechanics of different firms work - so comparing a protection-only distributor or a mortgage and protection firm to an IFA, like ours, which will deal with things across the board. It helps them understand how can they make protection a bigger part of what we do - to gain a better understanding of how we deal with inquires and what attracts an adviser to protection work. If they get that right, it enables us to help clients more."

What can providers do to help advisers grow the protection industry?

"I would like to see a better way of educating us about developments within the industry and developments for them as a company. Protection policies are no longer generic and that includes the added services. The problem with scoring systems is that they are quite subjective. We sat with Guardian consultant and understood their product, but well thought out reminders help us, so it becomes more familiar. It is also about advisers reminding providers of our model. Are we a volume distributor? Are we telephone based? Are we doing most protection off the back of mortgages? Are we holistic planners? We always recommend on value, not on price, so we can cut the chase about how we might embrace their proposition so that it works for us and our clients. The more they understand us the better. That does mean sending someone who build a relationship with us. The more they understand us the better, rather than taking a marketing scatter gun approach."

So can you say in a little more detail the importance of fitting with your model?

"If most of the business written by an adviser firm is transactional, if it is mortgage-based with no regular review, or a review four or five years later that is one thing, but if the advisory firm prides themselves in building an ongoing relationship, then there is as much need to review protection regularly as the other elements of planning. We want a product that is going to support that, one that is flexible and provide benefits that are going to be of value for a long time. For example, the fact that the definitions are retrospectively enhanced - that supports our value proposition."