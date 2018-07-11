Industry reaction: Protection exempt from mortgage loan means-testing - DWP

Providers supplying mortgage protection solutions alongside State benefits should 'keep it simple'

The Department for Work & Pensions (DWP) has confirmed that income from mortgage protection pay-outs would be excluded from means-testing for State benefits, following a request for clarification by the Building Resilient Households Group.

This means that holders of a Support for Mortgage Interest Loan (SMIL) will not have their income from insurance policies assessed against their State benefits.

The news was warmly welcomed across the industry, with Tom Baigrie, CEO of Lifesearch, calling on providers for "a competitive race to launch the best and simplest to buy mortgage protection cover that pays its benefits to the lender and so meets the DWP conditions".

Good news

Industry body The Association of British Insurers (ABI) suggested that "protection providers and their customers will be reassured" that income received from a protection policy specifically intended to cover mortgage payments will be disregarded in assessing any means-tested government benefits. "This further reinforces the value of protection insurance, and how introducing a mandatory protection discussion with people at the point of taking out a mortgage can help build financially resilient households," said Roshani Hewa, assistant director, head of protection and health, ABI.

Ron Wheatcroft, technical manager for Swiss Re, described the DWP's response as "good news". "It provides much needed certainty and confidence to advisers and to borrowers that insurance benefits set up with the intention to cover debts such as a mortgage will not lead to a cut in their State benefits," he said.

Although Swiss Re's Term & Health Watch 2018 report showed new mortgage-related life and critical illness insurance increased by 10% in 2017, he pointed out, "far too many mortgage debts are unprotected against the financial consequences of death and disability".

Keep it simple

Martin Sincup, head of propositions at Holloway Friendly, said that the "challenge" is to "keep it simple" when providing solutions, "with as little additional work for advisers and customers as possible".

"Particularly as mortgage providers and payments are not a static thing for customers and can change over time," he added. "We're pleased that this news reduces the risk of a poor outcome for customers and it will help reassure advisers of the value and importance of income protection."

He also said he hopes that the DWP will be "pragmatic and reasonable" in their interpretation of when customers are using income protection to pay for a mortgage, "without onerous evidence".

Income protection

"Those who do have income protection need to be treated fairly and we need to help ensure people are not penalised for taking positive steps to protect themselves," he said. "We also believe that rental customers have similar needs, and we are hopeful that the next move would be that a similar policy could be applied to them."

He also pointed out that income protection can offer a "far superior" financial safety net to State benefits. "For example, plans can be set up so that they pay out if you can't do your own job, whereas State benefits only pay out when you are unable to work in any job.

"State benefits also often have a complex and uncertain claims process, whereas income protection is usually far quicker, more personalised, and often offers back to work support," he added.

Lastly he asserted that it is important that consumers remember that "State benefits can, and often do, change over time (for example, change in government) whilst income protection provides a certainty of what you will get and when, thanks to a long-term contract".