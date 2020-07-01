women
14 million working days a year 'lost to menopause'
Three simple tips
Women are 'more stressed' than men
According to Cigna Wellbeing 360 Survey
Openwork grows number of female advisers by 8%
Between 2014 and 2018
Women working long hours more prone to depression
Based on data from 20,000 British adults
One in four delay seeing doctor due to 'embarrassment'
According to Bupa
CII outlines Insuring Women's Futures manifesto
Report reveals worrying insights into pension life journey for women
Natalie Summerson: Hot tubs & protection
By having more women, more disabled people, more ethnic minorities in our workforces, the more we can make our narratives relevant
More than half of women do not have financial protection
Almost half of UK households risk losing up to £25,000 a year should a female member aged 25 - 45 lose their income
More than 13 million UK women lack a financial safety net
For nearly three in ten (28%) women in the UK, the inability to support themselves or their families financially is their greatest financial fear, according to research.