Women feeling mental health burden of Covid more than men: LV=

New research from insurance provider LV= finds women’s mental health more affected by pandemic than men’s

The latest edition of the LV= Wealth and Wellbeing Monitor report found that 41% (11 million) of women admitted that they feel exhausted, compared to 24% (6m) of men.

In addition, over half of women (56%) stated they were feeling stressed or anxious, compared to one-third of men (35%).

As the Covid-19 pandemic has continued, women's mental health has worsened according to the research.

Between September 2020 and March 2021, the proportion of women feeling stressed increased by 5% to 56%, while the number of women feeling exhausted rose by 9% in the same period and 6% more women surveyed were feeling lonely and isolated.

Money has been one of the leading causes of stress for women during the pandemic, with 35% of women say they are worried about money, compared to 25% of men. Meanwhile, the proportion of women worried about money increased by 6% between Sept 2020 and March 2021.

Debbie Kennedy, protection director at LV=, commented that women have tackled a combination of factors during the pandemic that are negatively impacting their mental health, including extended lockdowns, juggling parenting and caring responsibilities with working from home.

"Those who are self-employed or work in the retail and hospitality sectors have felt the burden of supporting families on reduced incomes. Over a quarter of women surveyed (28%) admitted that their finances have worsened over the last three months," Kennedy said.

"The impact of national lockdowns and social distancing has affected the health of millions, with nearly one in three (31%) feeling lonely and isolated. These concerns are taking its toll on the public and we should be doing more collectively to look after our mental health."