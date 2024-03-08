'Be bold, think laterally and seek mentorship to climb the career ladder into leadership roles'

Louise Colley, director of protection, Zurich UK, details how women in protection and health can overcome barriers to career progression.
Looking back on my time in insurance, it's remarkable how the makeup of the protection industry has changed. There are now far more women in leadership positions than there were even 10 years ago, and our workforces are beginning to better resemble the communities our sector serves. But, while we should celebrate the positive progress made towards equality and diversity, we should also stop to ask ourselves what more can be done to encourage women into leadership roles. As we approach International Women's Day, I have been reflecting on some of the challenges women face in moving up the ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.