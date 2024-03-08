'Be bold, think laterally and seek mentorship to climb the career ladder into leadership roles'

Looking back on my time in insurance, it's remarkable how the makeup of the protection industry has changed. There are now far more women in leadership positions than there were even 10 years ago, and our workforces are beginning to better resemble the communities our sector serves. But, while we should celebrate the positive progress made towards equality and diversity, we should also stop to ask ourselves what more can be done to encourage women into leadership roles. As we approach International Women's Day, I have been reflecting on some of the challenges women face in moving up the ...