'Funeral Poverty' up as funeral costs increase
The cost of a funeral has risen 3%, increasing the shortfall between average provision made by the deceased and the cost of the funeral to £2,449, the annual Cost of Dying report has found.
Whole of Life: In danger of falling behind the times?
Susan Stevenson says the needs of over-50s life insurance customers are changing - but how will the market respond?
Cigna enters over 50s market
Cigna Insurance services has entered the over 50s market with a partially underwritten whole of life plan offered through its affinity partners.
LifeQuote adds whole of life comparison service
Lifequote has added a whole of life (WoL) comparison service, after research found Inheritance Tax (IHT) and estate planning are adding to the demand for WoL.
Aegon reports 20% protection growth
Aegon UK saw 20% growth across its protection business in 2014, the insurer has reported.
Cigna to enter life insurance market
Cigna Insurance Services is to enter the individual life insurance market this year, the company has announced.
Two-fifths of families lack cash for funerals
Covering the cost of a funeral without getting into debt would need quick access to cash for 41% of families, a poll by Engage Mutual has found.
WOL: There's life in the old dog yet
Whole of life (WOL) sales are generally declining, but it could be used to meet changing needs. Fiona Murphy takes a closer look .
Whole of Life: Down but not out
While many in the industry are predicting the end of whole of life, others are questioning how, post-RDR, it can be used to build more holistic cover, Nicola Culley reports.
Whole of Life - Flickering into life
When addressing a client's protection needs, most products deal in the term space. But with people potentially outliving these contracts, Owain Thomas looks to whole of life for rejuvenation.