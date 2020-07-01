Which?
Which? plans closure of mortgage and protection advice business
Period of consultation
Which? demands end to premium rate customer lines
Which? has renewed calls for the insurance industry to bar the use of premium rate phone lines for customers.
Call for action against 'out of control' payday loan industry
Payday loan companies routinely fail to treat their customers fairly and often encourage those struggling to repay the debt to extend their loan, according to research from the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB).
Banks' PPI stockpiles will run out by December
The money banks have set aside for payment protection insurance (PPI) mis-selling compensation will run out by the end of the year, according to analysis from Which?
Campaign to cut claims management companies out of PPI
Consumer groups, the regulator, banks and credit card providers are to come together to cut claims management companies (CMCs) out of the payment protection insurance (PPI) compensation process.
Which? warns customers off task based income protection
Consumer group Which? has listed task-based income protection cover and absolute return funds among a list of 'financial products to avoid'.
Which? calls for 'tough' regulation of comparison sites
Comparison sites are failing to provide consumers with the best deal and should be strictly regulated, Which? has said.
Slow PPI redress an "open goal" for claims firms, warns Which?
Which? has urged banks to streamline their payment protection insurance (PPI) claim process or risk exposing customers to claims management companies, after just a quarter of the promised amount of redress was paid out in 2011.
ECJ ruling could boost 'Holloway' providers - Cirencester friendly
Cirencester friendly says the outlawing of gender-based underwriting could be a boon for providers selling Holloway-style income protection (IP) plans.
Which? demands minimum standards for protection products
Which? has called for regulators to ensure protection products meet minimum standards.
Which? approves IP as best PPI substitute
Which? has endorsed income protection (IP) as the superior alternative to payment protection insurance (PPI).