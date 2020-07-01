Westfield Health
Sedentary employees 'failing to meet' NHS guidelines
Westfield Health Wellbeing Index report finds
Five signs a workplace might be suffering from stress
On National Stress Awareness Day
Five signs a workplace could be toxic and how to turn it around
‘Strong culture has to be a joint effort’
Six ways to tackle summer holiday stress
From nutritionist Lily Soutter
Over half of employees are experiencing 'burnout'
Heightened 'pressure' during summer months
'Always on culture' causing 'workplace mental health crisis'
Westfield Health’s Wellbeing Index suggests
Westfield Health goes live with online webinar series
‘The Orange Table’
Westfield Health partners with EXOS
‘A global leader in workplace wellness and human performance’
Five office planning tips to improve wellbeing
Employers can improve both the overall wellbeing and productivity of their workforce through better office plans and designated areas
Westfield Health appoints David Capper as CEO
He replaces Jill Davies following her retirement
Westfield Health partners with SIV gym for mental health support
Instant access to 'transformational' mental resilience and wellbeing solutions via Healthy Extras scheme
ONS: Improving anxiety levels stagnating
More needs to be done within the workplace to tackle wellbeing
National Insurance should be invested into wellness
Employers are not doing enough to support employees mental and physical health as NHS struggles, research by Westfield Health has found
Westfield Health forms US relationship
Sheffield health provider forges links with delegates in Texas to explore preventative medicine and sport wellness facilities
Westfield Health unveils strategy to support start-ups
Westfield Health is inviting start-ups and entrepreneurs from the health and wellbeing sector to pitch for partnership, investment and business support opportunities with the company.
Westfield Health invests in Dragons' Den care start-up
Westfield Health has invested in 3rings - the elderly care tech start-up showcased by serial entrepreneur Steve Purdham on Dragons' Den.
Time to Talk: Employees 'isolated and lost' when discussing mental health
Nearly a third (30%) of UK employees have reported that they feel unsure about who to talk to or where to find help or support regarding metal health issues.
Westfield Health partners with Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre
The Minister for Public Health has announced Westfield Health as a major partner for Sheffield Hallam University's Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre (AWRC).
Westfield Health donates £250k to helipad appeal
Westfield Health has donated £250,000 to the fundraising appeal to build a new helipad at Sheffield's Northern General Hospital.
Westfield Health moves HQ
Westfield Health has submitted a planning application for the move of its UK Headquarters to a new site in its home city of Sheffield.
Westfield Health launches private prescription service
Westfield Health has launched a new service that will enable customers to be prescribed medication over the phone or via an online consultation, and have it delivered to their home or work address.
Market Views: How can insurers improve customer service?
According to a recent poll from EDM Group, one-third of people claim to have switched insurers in the past two years because of poor service. In your view, how can insurers improve customer service?
Westfield Health enhances fitness benefit
Westfield Health has enhanced its health club concession benefit, giving policyholders more choice when choosing gym membership.
Video - Westfield Health; What will cash plans do for you?
Westfield Health's head of intermediary sales, Steve sharrock, explains his bafflement that more advisers are not selling cash plans.