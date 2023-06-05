National menopause, menstrual health standard launched for employers

The standard, launched by the British Standards Institution (BSI), sets out recommendations for workplace adjustments and strategies to complement existing wellbeing support by employers to assist staff experiencing menopause or menstruation.

Recent research by the Fawcett Society found around 10% of women experiencing menopause have left the workforce due to their symptoms, including hot flushes, dizziness, insomnia, and muscle and joint stiffness, compared to 25% of women with "more severe" symptoms.

As such, BSI stated it developed the new workplace standard BS 30416 to help organisations identify misconceptions around menstruation and peri/menopause, and the impact that taboos can have on workplace support to prevent the departure of female employees from the workplace.

Anne Hayes, BSI director of sectors, stated that many employers want to better support employees experiencing menstruation and menopause, but "they may face a lack of knowledge of how to do so."

The standard aims to provide examples of good practices for employers, BSI noted, including policy guidance, work design, workplace culture, and physical aspects of work.

The steps highlighted by BS 30416 include examining workplace culture to assess if there is a general awareness of menstruation and menopause, and whether there is room for employees to have open conversations or to request support.

It also recommends that businesses determine whether line managers and HR managers are "suitably trained or receive suitable resources" to understand the potential impact of menstruation and menopause.

Reviewing if the workplace environment is "properly controlled" and if there are facilities including toilets or discrete changing rooms, or quiet recovery spaces, that are easily accessible are also steps the BSI said to consider.

Additionally, checking if relevant workplace policies consider menstruation and menopause, such as wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, performance management, sickness and absences and flexible working policies, is also recommended by the BSI.

Assessing whether work designs enable flexibility for an individual approach should also be considered, the BSI noted. This can include scheduling, timings of breaks, comfort adjustments such as access to individual cooling or heating, and opportunities for sitting or stretching.

"There is no one-size-fits-all experience of menopause, but the data suggests thousands of women are leaving the workforce at this stage, contributing to significant productivity losses, robbing organisations of talented people, and removing mentors who can draw on their experience to support newer members of staff. It doesn't have to be that way," Hayes commented.

Richard Holmes, director of wellbeing at Westfield Health, said that businesses could also create training programmes to help raise awareness for both employees and managers on the challenges faced at work by those experiencing symptoms of the menopause.

"We've got to stop thinking about work in isolation. What happens at home affects work and vice versa. Responsible employers don't ignore that - they acknowledge it and allow for it - and the BSI standard enables exactly that," Holmes stated.

"This doesn't just benefit employees. A work environment that reflects life's realities and supports team members will lead to greater engagement, productivity and retention for the organisation."