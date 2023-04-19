Two thirds of employees not accessing mental health support: Westfield Health

17.9 million working days lost in 2022

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read
Two thirds of employees not accessing mental health support: Westfield Health

Two thirds (66%) of employees are not accessing mental health support, despite staff members taking a week off work on average each year due to mental health problems, research from Westfield Health found.

Over one quarter of workers (27%) reported that their job is more stressful than a relationship breakdown (8%), according to the research.

Westfield Health, a provider of private health insurance as well as wellbeing and mental health support, previously found that over 800,000 employees were impacted by stress last year.

Overall, 17.9 million working days were lost in 2022, which Westfield Health said is directly impacting business costs. The number of cases for work-related poor health due to stress, depression or anxiety increased to 51% in 2022 from 40% in 2014.

Workplace stress levels have proven links with drops in productivity, which can impact a business' bottom line, Westfield Health detailed.

Richard Holmes, director of wellbeing at Westfield Health, commented: "With increased cost of living pressures accompanying high levels of workplace stress, this can become a huge risk factor for organisations. Not only does workplace stress impact morale and culture, but it can also have detrimental effects on productivity, staff turnover and ultimately the company's bottom line."

Holmes said the research identifies a shift in how employees are perceiving their work life, with more suffering from workplace stress and finding it more stressful than their personal circumstances.

As such, employers must be aware of the signs of workplace stress within its organisation to reduce the negative impact it can have on the business, Holmes stated.

Difficulty concentrating, forgetting deadlines or displaying unusual behaviours can all be indicators of stress among team members, he said. Employees taking an "unusual" number of days off and sudden instances of extended annual leave can also be a warning sign.

"HR teams should be well equipped to spot, approach and support employees in managing workplace stress. This support could include encouraging them to take time out by making sure they take regular breaks, frequent catch ups between managers and employees, and additional support such as providing helplines for employees that may be struggling," Holmes commented.

"Overall, businesses should try and create a positive culture where employees are encouraged to be open and honest about how they are feeling. This approach could help to reduce the incidence of workplace stress in the first place and empower those who may be struggling with stress to speak up to HR or their manager on how the business can support them."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter at COVER

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Over 80% of finance workers consider job change due to mental health impact: MHFA

LV= pays out £127 million on individual claims in 2022

More on Group Protection

Over 80% of finance workers consider job change due to mental health impact: MHFA
Group Protection

Over 80% of finance workers consider job change due to mental health impact: MHFA

Mental Health First Aid England (MHFA) research shows

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 20 April 2023 • 2 min read
Pareto Financial Planning joins GRiD
Group Protection

Pareto Financial Planning joins GRiD

Keeping updated on trends and legislation

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 17 April 2023 • 1 min read
Group risk premiums break £3 billion barrier in 2022: Swiss Re
Group Protection

Group risk premiums break £3 billion barrier in 2022: Swiss Re

Group Watch 2023 report finds

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 13 April 2023 • 4 min read

Highlights

Trustpilot: The new industry standard for judging service quality?
Individual Protection

Trustpilot: The new industry standard for judging service quality?

“Anyone who says reviews are not an ego boost is lying”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 April 2023 • 5 min read
Trustpilot: The impact on business volumes and brand reputation
Individual Protection

Trustpilot: The impact on business volumes and brand reputation

“A satisfaction metric that is absolutely crucial to measure and monitor performance”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 April 2023 • 5 min read
New Guardian income protection proposition goes live
Income Protection

New Guardian income protection proposition goes live

On Iress, iPipeline and LifeQuote

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 April 2023 • 1 min read