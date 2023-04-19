Two thirds of employees not accessing mental health support: Westfield Health

Over one quarter of workers (27%) reported that their job is more stressful than a relationship breakdown (8%), according to the research.

Westfield Health, a provider of private health insurance as well as wellbeing and mental health support, previously found that over 800,000 employees were impacted by stress last year.

Overall, 17.9 million working days were lost in 2022, which Westfield Health said is directly impacting business costs. The number of cases for work-related poor health due to stress, depression or anxiety increased to 51% in 2022 from 40% in 2014.

Workplace stress levels have proven links with drops in productivity, which can impact a business' bottom line, Westfield Health detailed.

Richard Holmes, director of wellbeing at Westfield Health, commented: "With increased cost of living pressures accompanying high levels of workplace stress, this can become a huge risk factor for organisations. Not only does workplace stress impact morale and culture, but it can also have detrimental effects on productivity, staff turnover and ultimately the company's bottom line."

Holmes said the research identifies a shift in how employees are perceiving their work life, with more suffering from workplace stress and finding it more stressful than their personal circumstances.

As such, employers must be aware of the signs of workplace stress within its organisation to reduce the negative impact it can have on the business, Holmes stated.

Difficulty concentrating, forgetting deadlines or displaying unusual behaviours can all be indicators of stress among team members, he said. Employees taking an "unusual" number of days off and sudden instances of extended annual leave can also be a warning sign.

"HR teams should be well equipped to spot, approach and support employees in managing workplace stress. This support could include encouraging them to take time out by making sure they take regular breaks, frequent catch ups between managers and employees, and additional support such as providing helplines for employees that may be struggling," Holmes commented.

"Overall, businesses should try and create a positive culture where employees are encouraged to be open and honest about how they are feeling. This approach could help to reduce the incidence of workplace stress in the first place and empower those who may be struggling with stress to speak up to HR or their manager on how the business can support them."