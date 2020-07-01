wellness
Aon partners with dacadoo for wellbeing platform
Aon Well One app
VitalityHealth enlists former rugby star for Vitality at Work
Maggie Alphonsi to lead Performance Champions programme
COVER Summit Video: Unum's Ambika Fraser
Head of proposition discusses the importance of wellness at work
AXA PPP to offer Spoon Guru start-up app to corporate clients
'Game-changing technology' for employee wellness and nutrition
MAXIS GBN launches international employee benefits venture
MAXIS Global Wellness aims to help multinational organisations tackle rising healthcare costs with toolkits, regional analysis and local medical services
Vitality enters long-term savings market
VitalityInvest designed to cater for people living longer but not saving enough
60% of stroke victims fall within working age bracket of 40 to 59
A quarter of strokes in the UK happen to people of working age or younger
VitalityLife launches new comparison tool for advisers
Plus offers for whole of life and serious illness cover for children
More women than men embracing wellbeing apps in the workplace
Despite initially snubbing the services, more females are using Earthmiles
More than half of consumers want healthy behaviour to affect premium
Research from VitalityHealth also reveals that 78% of PMI holders would increase physical activity to reduce policy costs
Big Ideas Competition: Meet Styliff Tech
COVER Magazine sits down for a flat white with the Styliff boys, the tech start-up winners of last year's Big Ideas Competition.
Why health is worth more than one opinion
Gruelling schedules can take their toll on high level individuals as Hilary Clinton's health in last year's US election showed. Best Doctors explains why a second medical opinion can be crucial in getting people back on track quickly.