Vitality revamps employee wellbeing offering

Health and wellness product to help large businesses understand challenges of new environment

Vitality at Work Enterprise has been launched to help large businesses support the wellbeing of employees working from home, via offices and on site.

Available separately to its private medical insurance solution and available via the Vitality app, the offering provides digital assessments and regular reports on employee health, engagement levels and guidance on health risks at work.

These reports can also be used to help support and track organisational progress, Vitality said.

Businesses will be offered access to employee health and wellbeing workshops, and dedicated activity and exercise classes, as well as mental health support and a range of employee assistance, alongside access to incentives on the Vitality Programme.

Keith Klintworth, managing director of VitalityHealth, said: "Vitality at Work Enterprise is a step change in products for the industry, focusing on helping business to understand the overall health of their employees and risks attached to it, and help employers to find useable solutions to tackle what they find.

"Our health has never been more important, and with a huge increase in remote working, many employers are either struggling to gather data on the health risks facing their employees or put in place solutions to tackle these in home environments. Vitality at Work Enterprise will support businesses to help their employees prioritise healthy lifestyles and manage risks, including mental health, helping them adapt to a changed world of work."