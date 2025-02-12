Santé Group acquires employee wellbeing app

Promoting healthier lifestyles

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Health and wellbeing provider, Santé Group, has acquired employee wellbeing app, Myles Fitness, aiming to promote healthier lifestyles for employees and enhance employee engagement.

The deal – which is for an undisclosed sum – aims to allow Santé Group to offer its clients a more integrated and personalised wellbeing experience, the firm detailed. Myles Fitness aims to track activity, boost engagement and reward employees. The app was founded by Toby Cannon and Michael McCreadie 2020, and it has more than 30,000 users and clients, including the NHS, Deloitte, Brewin Dolphin and Mind. The acquisition forms part of Santé Group's strategy to expand its suite of employee wellbeing apps. The group said it will integrate Myles Fitness into its broader suite of services...

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

