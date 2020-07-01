The Syndicate
80% believe life claims should be paid in full to non-disclosing smokers
Less so if cause of death is heart attack or lung cancer
Britons more worried about money and health than Brexit and terrorism
Despite public confidence in protection, most people would rely on support from partners and savings to survive if needed
48% of Brits do not trust insurers to pay claims
Almost most two-thirds believe protection products are too expensive
Claims stats alone do not 'mean very much' - Cirencester CEO
The CEO of Cirencester Friendly has said that a statistic of claims paid on its own ‘doesn't mean very much'.
The Syndicate questions claims statistics' usefulness
Members of The Syndicate questioned the usefulness of claims statistics from insurers at the launch of its annual report.
Consumers more likely to insure for own care than relatives'
Buying an insurance product to fund one's own care in old age is almost twice as popular as taking out an insurance product for relatives' care needs, research for The Syndicate has found.
Savings seen as more useful than IP - The Syndicate
Consumers believe their savings would be more useful to them if they were off work for more than six months than income protection, research has found.
Public still live with a 'casino mentality' - the Syndicate
Consumers are becoming confused and lack clear guidance when it comes to their savings and insurance, industry research body The Syndicate has found.
Further product flexibility a must - The Syndicate
The need for a greater degree of product flexibility has been highlighted by research from The Syndicate.
Apathetic protection industry needs 'kick up the bum'
The protection industry needs a "kick up the bum" and a "spark of passion" injected into it if it is to address the needs of modern consumers, the Protection Review has said.
Benefit shortfalls key for consumers - Syndicate
Consumers increasingly appreciate the need for protection insurance when they are told about the limitations of state benefits, new research has found.
The Syndicate up and running
The first report from new industry research body, The Syndicate is focusing on consumer behaviour and self-image in a protection setting.