The Protection Review
Why 'not meeting the definition' is becoming irrelevant
Following recent stories of declined claims in the Mail on Sunday, Kevin Carr uses lessons from Britpop to argue why insurers should pay out rather than say a claim does not 'meet the definition.'
Protection Review 2015: John Ritchie named 'Personality of the Year'
John Ritchie, CEO of Ellipse won Personality of the Year at the Protection Review 2015 awards, while the lifetime achievement award went to John Pollock, formerly of Legal & General.
Protection Review 2015: ABI develops workplace sick pay statement
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) is developing a workplace statement that will allow employers to tell employees exactly what sickness benefits they are entitled to.
Advisers rate customer trust over tech to grow protection sales - poll
Advisers and insurers believe improved trust would be the most likely factor to increase protection sales while technology is at the bottom of the agenda, a poll has found.
Advisers want changed product design - Protection Review
Up to a third of financial advisers want significantly changed products in income protection (32%); PMI (22%) and critical illness (21%), according to an Association of Professional Financial Advisers (APFA) survey on behalf of the Protection Review....
Technology and underwriting begin intersection - Protection Review
Technology is on the cusp of delivering fundamental change to the underwriting of protection products industry experts have said.
Protection market gloomy on prospect of MMR linked sales boost
The protection industry is not optimistic that the Mortgage Market Review will result in higher volume sales of protection products, according to the Protection Review.
Advisers who sell on price are worse than comparison sites - Protection Review
The Protection Review has unearthed evidence that advisers who sell Critical Illness (CI) on price and do not discuss early stage cancers, are doing a worse advice job than comparison sites.
Two-thirds say PMI and protection distribution should 'crossover'
Almost two-thirds of the industry believes the distribution of private medical insurance (PMI) and protection products should have a degree of crossover, according to a new poll.
Advisers keen to ditch multi-application processes
A quarter of protection advisers at a recent industry body training session said they were keen to ditch multi-application approaches in favour of more efficient pre-underwriting processes.
Broker expectation of commission ban significantly increases
An industry-wide survey has shown a notable increase in those who believe commission will disappear in the protection industry.
Protection Review adviser training days going fast
The Personal Finance Society has announced three new adviser training dates, hosted by the Protection Review.
Adviser exec-only protection models "not good" for consumers? - poll
Adviser firms offering non-advised protection sales is not good for consumers, according to the majority of advisers, life offices and reinsurers.
Diary cut: Sell out for the first 'Protection Racket' rock night
A night of live rock , with all band from within the protection industry - including the Financial Ombudsman Service - has sold out.
Widespread confusion about sickness benefit entitlement
The majority of UK adults have no awareness of limited state support should they be unable to work through illness or disability, according to Zurich research.
G-day message not reaching "worringly high number of advisers"
Protection advisers are calling for greatly improved adviser communications from insurers and product providers on gender-neutral pricing.
Protection Review 2012: Not low-value clients, rather low-value transactions
Advisers need to offer a spectrum of services from automated to full holistic financial planning, IFA firm Plan Money has stated.
Protection Review 2012: Insurers need to open arms to more people
Accessible products to serve a wider scope of consumers need to be a priority, Pacific Life Re has said at the Protection Review 2012.
Protection Review 2012: Pace of evolution is "very distressing"
The protection industry needs to challenge the thinking that policies are sold and not bought, F&TRC stated at the Protection Review conference this morning.
Protection watch...the month in view
Kevin Carr looks at five key developments in the world of protection in June...
Protection Review 2012: The long-term care dilemma
The white paper response to the Dilnot report will be a vital opportunity for all sectors to get involved, Baroness Greengross said ahead of its publication today.
Technology on the rise say advisers - Protection Review
The demand for more technology is up this year, with most variations on the technological theme ahead of last year, according to The Protection Review.
COVER's IP Campaign - so what's the story?
Has the income protection (IP) industry reached tipping point? The validity of list-based occupational definitions for IP, such as work tasks and activities of daily living, has been questioned for many years. But the demand for change is becoming stronger....
Top ten consumer IP needs revealed
The Protection Review and Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) have produced a list of the top ten things consumers should be aware of when purchasing income protection (IP).