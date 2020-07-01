South Africa
UK firms employ nearly 5m abroad - Jelf
The number of employees working for UK parent companies abroad have increased 13% analysis of the most recent ONS figures by Jelf International has revealed.
Around the World: South african Vitality
With its basis in premium cost containment, South Africa's Vitality concept could become a global norm. Greg Becker explains
Interview - Justin Taurog
Justin Taurog, PruProtect's distribution and marketing director, discusses Vitality, customer health and the adviser market with Paul Robertson.
Product design - Time for a change
How hard is it to design disability-based protection products in 2012, asks Andy Milburn.
Around the world: South African viral marketing
Underwriting requires information, so what can your connections tell us? Greg Becker visits South Africa to look at one idea.
Around the world: Australian family cover
Policies often cover the breadwinner, but should we be selling more protection to cover events affecting other family members? Greg Becker looks at the Australian answer
Health and wellbeing programmes reduce hospital admissions - research
Incentivised health and wellbeing programmes can reduce healthcare costs and admissions, a new study has revealed.
Blog: Standing on your own two feet?
RGA actuary Greg Becker discusses the lessons that can be learnt from the South African protection market.
Products to the people!
If there is a lesson to be learnt from the South African Zimele standard, it is to have product standards not standard products. Greg Becker explains
Nuts and bolts...
UK protection markets may be advanced, but they do not lead in terms of customer innovations, that could be the South Africans. Andy Milburn explains
Nuts and Bolts...
A large part of the South African population consists of low income families and individuals. With the RDR on the horizon and the creation of the money guidance service just around the corner, Andy Milburn looks at what we can copy from the protection...
Better late than never: The State steps in
As the country in the world's eye, COVER looks at the parlous state of healthcare in South Africa. Graeme Mackenzie explains
Nuts and bolts...
Is the UK really the world's most sophisticated protection market? Andy Milburn asks for IFA input
Which way now?
Just how clear is the future for critical illness? Steve Casey outlines the factors contributing to the product's future.