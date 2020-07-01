Solvency II
Solvency II: What advisers can expect
Solvency II will have far reaching implications for all types of insurers. Courtney Marsh discusses the reforms and what advisers can expect.
Solvency II - Get your skates on
With the implementation of Solvency II around the corner, Silverfinch's John Dowdall sets out priorities for all insurers.
Health Shield announces highest ever premium income
Health Shield saw its premium income rise to £29m in 2014, the highest in the cashplan provider's 138 year history, its annual results have revealed.
PRA publishes final Solvency II rules
The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has published its final rules setting out how the Solvency II Directive will be implemented in the UK.
Bill for mutuals to raise capital awaits Royal Assent
A Bill to allow mutuals and friendly societies to raise capital through issuing Deferred Shares passed its last stage in the House of Commons on Friday and is set to receive Royal Assent.
Insurance CEOs see 'over-regulation' as key threat
‘Over-regulation' is seen as the key threat to insurer growth prospects by 91% of insurance CEOS surveyed for PWC.
One third of insurers 'in some form' of wind down - PRA
One third of insurers authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) are 'in some form' of wind down; Paul Fisher of the PRA has said.
Barnett Waddingham launches Solvency II calculator
Barnett Waddingham has launched ‘SIIMPLIFY' which will allow companies to calculate standard formula capital requirements for Solvency II.
14% of EU insurers fail 'baseline' EU stress tests
A test of more than half of Europe's insurers by market share has found that one in twelve are currently likely to fail to meet solvency capital requirements when the Solvency II regime launches in just over a year.
Insurers urged to scrutinise 'far reaching' Solvency II guidelines
KPMG has called on insurers to scrutinise draft Solvency II guidelines published by the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority yesterday as they are broader in scope than the first technical standards released.
Solvency II date finally agreed
The European Union has agreed the final measures of the Solvency II framework and given a January 2016 start date.
Insurers face 'paralysis' due to regulatory costs - Deloitte
Europe's insurers spent as much as €9bn keeping pace with a barrage of regulatory changes imposed on the industry in the years following the financial crisis, according to a report by Deloitte.
'How not to do it': Tyrie pans EU over Solvency II
Treasury Select Committee pans solvency II implementation by PRA
The Euro vision: How did the neighbours cope with G-Day?
The Gender Directive has been implemented Europe wide. So how did the neighbours cope? Alastair Gerrard explores.
Insurance brokers report business falls and disappointment
Insurance brokers have reported business volumes falls and disappointing expectations of continued growth in the industry,according to the PwC / CBI quarterly Financial Services Survey on Insurance.
Providers putting Solvency II on back burner
68% of insurers have reduced their Solvency II implementation programme, accordingly to PwC (formerly Price Waterhouse Coopers).
Almost half of insurers struggling with Solvency II deadline
Some 43% of European insurers are unlikely to be prepared for Solvency II by 2014, research by Ernst & Young has revealed.
FSA slams insurance firms' 'inadequate' work on Solvency II
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has criticised insurance firms for inadequate planning in the run up to Solvency II in a letter distributed to firms yesterday.
Insurers still wary despite Solvency II deal ahead of vote next week
The European Parliament's two biggest parties have tentatively agreed to include measures related to Solvency II legislation that could save the industry billions and avoid a long delay to the rules' implementation, according to reports.
Solvency II over-complicated says BoE deputy governor - papers
A deputy governor of the Bank of England has launched an outspoken attack on new European regulations that he warns could create further financial crises.
Prudential move 'unlikely' to impact PruHealth or PruProtect
Any move abroad by Prudential is "unlikely" to affect either PruProtect or PruHealth, COVER understands.
Interview - Mark Jones
LV= has big plans for 2012. Paul Robertson interviews one of the industry's most prominent Welshmen, Mark Jones.
Gender Pricing - The race to 2012
It's not just the Olympics that will make headlines in Britain next year - the gender pricing directive comes into force in 14 months. So what should IFAs do now to prepare for it? Duncan Heald investigates
Industry messages to Govt 'often fragmented' - APPG
The insurance sector has been chastised for not engaging well enough with politicians and advisers have been urged to lobby their MPs.