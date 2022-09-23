Mini Budget 22: Government to 'scrap' Solvency II to boost investment

Chancellor says replacing EU law with rules ‘tailor made for the UK’ will free up billions

Jonathan Stapleton
clock • 1 min read
Mini Budget 22: Government to 'scrap' Solvency II to boost investment

The government will replace Solvency II regulations with “rules tailor made for the UK” in a bid to free up billions of pounds of investment, Kwasi Kwarteng has announced.

In the HM Treasury Growth Plan 2022 - released as part of the Mini Budget today - the chancellor said the financial services sector would be at the heart of the government's programme for driving growth across the whole economy.

The plan said that, later this autumn, the government would "bring forward an ambitious deregulatory package to unleash the potential of the UK financial services sector".

It said this would include the government plan for repealing EU law for financial services and replacing it with rules tailor made for the UK, and "scrapping EU rules from Solvency II" to free up billions of pounds for investment.

Solvency II is the EU directive that sets out regulatory requirements for insurance firms, including pension buy-in and buyout providers. It covers areas such as financial resources, governance and accountability, risk assessment and management, supervision, reporting and public disclosure. It came into force at the beginning of 2016.

Topics

Jonathan Stapleton
Author spotlight

Jonathan Stapleton

View profile
More from Jonathan Stapleton

Mercer Marsh Benefits launches online employee benefits platform for UK SMEs

Chancellor restricts 'most' salary sacrifice benefits in £1bn Autumn Statement raid

More on PMI

Cigna Europe taps Dr Anne Lepetit as medical director
PMI

Cigna Europe taps Dr Anne Lepetit as medical director

Dr Anne Lepetit takes on role

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 September 2022 • 1 min read
COVER Claims & Underwriting Innovation Forum: One week to go!
Underwriting

COVER Claims & Underwriting Innovation Forum: One week to go!

On 28 September

COVER
clock 20 September 2022 • 2 min read
Access to over-the-counter HRT products comes into force
PMI

Access to over-the-counter HRT products comes into force

Used to alleviate menopausal symptoms

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 14 September 2022 • 2 min read

Highlights

Uncovered: Secret Shopping for Life Insurance (Part One)
Adviser / Broking

Uncovered: Secret Shopping for Life Insurance (Part One)

“The adviser kept insisting that they really didn’t think I would need life cover”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 September 2022 • 8 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis
Technology

The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis

“What's really brilliant about protection is that you can see how it changes lives”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 September 2022 • 6 min read
Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers
Adviser / Broking

Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers

“I had to crawl my way every month to doing well”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 13 September 2022 • 8 min read