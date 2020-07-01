SAMI Consulting

Interview: Richard Walsh
Interview: Richard Walsh

Regular COVER columnist Richard Walsh reveals a colourful past in Whitehall as an NHS reformer and his views on the future of the protection market.

Planet Insurance - Modern PPI
Planet Insurance - Modern PPI

In January the FSA and OFT issued joint guidance on payment protection products. This is essential reading for IFAs selling protection products - especially those in the mortgage market.

Planet Insurance - The NHS's data problem
Planet Insurance - The NHS's data problem

Sorry to start the new year of on a cynical note but... Just before Christmas the NHS Commissioning Board (the central body which sets standards for the NHS) published a series of documents.

Planet Insurance - party conferences
Planet Insurance - party conferences

So, we are in political party conference season. This always coincides with reports from think tanks seeking to explore difficult issues we face. Every now and then a report comes along which is likely to have an important influence on economic policy...

K.I.S.S - simple product review
K.I.S.S - simple product review

Keep It Simple Stupid: The Review of Simple Financial Products is a significant strategic development in the protection sector. Richard Walsh highlights some key issues and a few problems in the making.

Planet Insurance: planning the future
Planet Insurance: planning the future

It's not often that people in financial services take a long view of the future, but earlier this year the Long Finance Forum of Futurists produced the report: In Safe Hands, on possible scenarios for the future of financial services heading towards 2050....