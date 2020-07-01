RPI
Protecting the small business market
It is not only individuals who need protection; SMEs are vulnerable, too. Steve Casey outlines a lucrative source of business.
CPI inflation holds steady at 2.7%; RPI creeps up
The UK's main inflation rate has remained at 2.7% for the third month in a row, broadly in line with economists' expectations, despite steep rises in energy bills.
Interview: Wayne Pontin of AMII
Wayne Pontin is a man on a mission - to broaden the appeal of the AMII to larger brokers while keeping hold of the smaller ones. Nicola Culley talks to the group's new head about his plans.
Softening the blow
For thousands of employees with Retail Price Index (RPI) linked salaries, the economic downturn will cost them dearly. Sue Weir looks at how the effect of what for many will mean a pay freeze could be softened
Those all important nuggets
Not all advisers are protection experts. So what would be good advice for those turning to the market? Alan Dring advises gathering specific client information.