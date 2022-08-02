Alan Richardson: Futureproofing through inflation

As I write, news outlets are reporting that UK inflation is at a 40-year high. My £100 savings will be worth £91 next year assuming (fingers crossed) inflation doesn't rise further. If I want to make sure my £100 pot has more buying power next year than it does now, I need to increase it by a rate quicker than inflation. Simple. Following this logic, many in the protection industry argue that clients should be index-linking their cover. By including indexation, we can make sure one's £1,50...