Alan Richardson: Futureproofing through inflation

“A client’s natural reaction will be to see that their premiums are higher than first agreed”

clock • 6 min read
Alan Richardson: Futureproofing through inflation

Protection expert Alan Richardson evaluates how using indexation can help consumers receive greater value from their protection policies and guard against future economic shocks, although the issue is not always as straightforward as it seems.

As I write, news outlets are reporting that UK inflation is at a 40-year high. My £100 savings will be worth £91 next year assuming (fingers crossed) inflation doesn't rise further. If I want to make sure my £100 pot has more buying power next year than it does now, I need to increase it by a rate quicker than inflation. Simple. Following this logic, many in the protection industry argue that clients should be index-linking their cover. By including indexation, we can make sure one's £1,50...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Insurer

Peter Hubbard to take chair at The Exeter
Insurer

Peter Hubbard to take chair at The Exeter

Succeeds Wallace Dobbin

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 01 August 2022 • 1 min read
In Review: The first half of 2022 in protection
Individual Protection

In Review: The first half of 2022 in protection

"Let’s hope to see some examples of real innovation from the industry in the second half of the year"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 01 August 2022 • 4 min read
Legal & General Retail appoints first UK protection and fintech chief risk officer
Insurer

Legal & General Retail appoints first UK protection and fintech chief risk officer

Stefana Brown takes helm

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 26 July 2022 • 1 min read